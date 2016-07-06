Shows
BXR Morning Show with Simon and Hillary
Lunch Online with Emily
Afternoons with Mo Louis
Loveline
Acoustic Cafe
Acoustic Sunrise with Tony Barbis
The B-Side with Hillary Gordon
Features
Request A Song
Events
Community Calendar
Submit A Community Event
Contests
News
Games
Sweet Deals
Search
BXR Artists to Watch
Posted on
July 6, 2016
\
\
Headlines
Amy Schumer buys back family farm
‘Jeopardy!’ contestant who died before show aired keeps win streak going
Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at 99
‘SNL’ mocks Trump, Putin and ties with Exxon CEO
Denzel Washington brings ‘Fences’ from stage to screen
‘This is Us’: Praise for the show’s underappreciated hero
Weather
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities
EEO Report