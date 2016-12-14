102.3 BXR Presents: DecaDance

102.3 BXR & Columbia Daily Tribune Present:

DECADANCE

A New Years Celebration at The Blue Note

▸ with DJ REQUIEM and Jen HA spinning 100 Years of Dance Music in 1 Night

Saturday, December 31

7pm // 21+

Tickets $15

On Sale NOW ▸ http://bit.ly/2eKBRZE

▸▸▸ Ask us about our NYE VIP Box Packages which include tickets, a VIP Opera Box and a Bottle of Champagne! Call us at 608-512-1869



____________________

Well, it’s official….Columbia loves to dance on New Years! The past two years of our DECADANCE New Years party have been some of the most epic dance parties the Blue Note has ever seen. Due to popular demand, we’re bringing DECADANCE back for a 3rd year! We sold out in advance last year, so make sure to snag your tickets early! So, what is DECADANCE, you ask??…

New Years is an opportunity to celebrate the passing of time and the promise of the future. In that spirit, we bring you DECADANCE: a party celebrating 100 years of dance music, and the promise of music still to come…

Two of Columbia’s most recognized DJs, Requiem and Jen Ha, will take you on a journey from the early sounds of hot jazz and swing all the way through the decades to today’s freshest dance anthems….and they’ll do it in chronological order, all set to incredible video footage from each musical era on our massive movie screen. You’ll dance to everything from Louis Armstrong to Elvis and the Beatles to Sam Cooke to the Temptations and James Brown to the Bee Gees to Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Jay-Z, Sia, Biggie, Justin Timberlake, OutKast, Drake, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Daft Punk, and soooo much more.

We present to you our schedule of musical mayhem…

7:00PM ⇢ 1900s-1920s

7:30 ⇢ 1930s-1950s

8:30 ⇢ 1960s

9:30 ⇢ 1970s

10:30 ⇢ 1980s & 1990s

11:30 ⇢ 2000s & 2010s

Get ready to ring in the New Year with Columbia’s BIGGEST and BEST New Years Party. This is DECADANCE!

__________________

DRESS CODE ⇢ There is no dress code. Just come ready to dance and party. Get fancy if you want. Wear blue jeans if you want.

COAT CHECK ⇢ Yes, we will have a coat check (limited capacity, arrive early).