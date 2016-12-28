BXR Year in Review

BXR’s Top Played of 2016
- Houndmouth – Say It
- Leon Bridges- Smooth Sailin
- Kaleo – Way Down We Go
- The Lumineers- Ophelia
- Head and the Heart- All We Ever Knew
- The Revivalists – Wish I Knew You
- Cold War Kids – First
- Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
- Cage The Elephant – Trouble
- Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
Simon’s Top Picks 2016
-
Seeing New Order while I was back in Manchester in July. Great show, great crowd, great weather, great night!
-
Jason Isbell at Roots n Blues n BBQ
-
The whole vibe of Roots n Blues is always a highlight and this year was no exception.
-
True/False continues to brighten the dark, cold Missouri winter here in COMO.
-
As an old metal head along with our old metal head newsman David Gaines seeing UFO in Kansas City in March 2016
-
New music from Stone Roses which was good!
Mo’s Top Picks of 2016
1. Root’s N Blues n BBQ festival
1a. Introducing Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
2. Blues Hockey
2a. Blues v. Blackhawks – Game 1 NHL Playoffs with Mark Reardon.
3. Roadtrip to Colorado to visit my brother.
3a. Machens loaning me the Fiat 500 for the trip.
4. Greatest B to X EVER!!!! Almost 10 days of no repeat radio.
5. True False film festival
6. Playing new disc golf course “Harmony Bends” at Strawn Park on opening day.
6a. Meeting renowned course designer John Houk
7. BXR Birthday show with the Jayhawks 10/25/16
8. REOpening day at Shakespeares Pizza Aug 5th.
9. Live from Studio X with Wild Child and the Jayhawks
10 Here Come the Mummies at Blue Note, and 9th St. Summerfest
David’s Top Shows of 2016
- Bonnaroo – This was my second year at the farm and a million times better (I wasn’t sick!). My highlight is always my Groop Camp. I love seeing my Roo-Friends every year and sharing the experience with them is always so much fun.
- Florence & The Machine – Providence Medical Center Amp : I first saw Florence at Bonnaroo in ’15 and was literally blown away. She puts on such an amazing show and her voice is so amazing. Seriously, how is she able to run back and forth on stage like that for 2 hours?!
- Grace Potter – Bonnaroo & RnB : Getting to see Grace twice in one year was a treat. I love her music and she puts on quite the show!
- Blink 182 – Hollywood Casino Amp : The All-American Rejects and A Day To Remember opened and 12 year-old David was screaming. Honestly, top 5 shows of my life.
- Kasey Musgraves – The Blue Note : Getting to meet Kacey before the show and being front row was life changing for me.
- Karmin – STL Pride Fest : The rain killing the sound at their stage didn’t stop them from coming back with a bucket and a blow horn to finish up their set. I had a solid 20 minute conversation with Amy afterwards and she is as nice and as humble as you could imagine.
- HAIM – The Pageant & Bonnaroo : Another band I got to see twice this year and I would see them again and again if I could. Their energy is unreal and they have some of the most fun I’ve seen anyone have on stage.
- Leslie Jones – Jesse Aud : Leslie is my brand of humor and I didn’t spend a minute at that show not grabbing my sides from laughter. Plus, my selfie with her is pretty epic.
- The Used – The Midland, KC : I’ve loved The Used since their first album. I would anxiously wait for new music videos to drop on MTV and watched them religiously.
- Dierks Bentley – Mizzou Arena : Can we talk about how nice Dierks is? I got to chat with him before the show and he is so friendly and personable, I could talk to him all day. Plus, he puts on one hell of a show!
- Jimmy Eat World – The Blue Note : Ugh, I cried a lot during this show. I’ve loved Jimmy Eat World for as long as I can remember and I never thought I would get to see them in such an intimate venue like The Blue Note.
Emily’s Top Picks of 2016
10. True/False – T/F is always on my list, and this year the films ‘Between Sisters,’ ‘The Pearl,’ and ‘Jim’ were especially touching. They’ve stuck with me the last few months.
9. Logboat afternoons – I love spending the day with friends and good beer and food watching live music or playing games out in the Logboat Shipyard.
8. My garden – I got a plot in a community garden in my neighborhood this year, and I got to make great food out of the bounty of my land. I feel like a pioneer!
7. Ragtag – Ragtag is a go-to for me – good food, good movies, good beer – and it was so fun to celebrate Ragtag with the ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ screening.
6. Rose Music Hall and The Blue Note – Of course. I think I saw a record number of shows this year, and these two places have begun to feel like home. Joseph, Marc Broussard, Houndmouth, St. Motel, Frank Turner, Kurt Vile! Man, this year was awesome! And I got to interview St. Motel, Kurt Vile, and Frank F’ing Turner for Studio X.
5. Missouri Wine Country – Whether I was sticking to the A-frame at Les Bourgeois or heading out to Augusta or Hermann or more, you can’t go wrong with a weekend with wine!
4. Jimmy Eat World and Andrew McMahon at the Blue Note – probably the best two shows I saw there this year. Both were so full of energy and love! And both filled me with nostalgia and hope.
3. Volunteering more – I had to get my hands into this community this year, and I sure will next year! I did great things with Ronald McDonald House, CMAC’s Head Start, my church’s refugee program, more. These groups make Columbia great!
2. Roots N Blues N BBQ – A very fine year indeed for year 10! I saw Ben Folds and The Avett Brothers from the side stage, met Nathaniel Rateliff by accident backstage, and cried during Jason Isbell while riding the Ferris wheel. Not too shabby for a festival in a park walking distance from my apartment!
1.Bonnaroo – Oh man! This was the best four days. It was my first year, and it was hot and sticky and overwhelming, but I get why people get obsessed. Lizzo was the first show I caught and it was all uphill from there! Sara Watkins, Margaret Glaspy, Jason Isbell (I cried during his show there, too), and FREAKING PEARL JAM! I’d never seen them live before. More tears were cried during that headlining act. The countdown to The Farm is on!