BXR Year in Review

The whole vibe of Roots n Blues is always a highlight and this year was no exception.

Seeing New Order while I was back in Manchester in July. Great show, great crowd, great weather, great night!

3. Roadtrip to Colorado to visit my brother. 3a. Machens loaning me the Fiat 500 for the trip.

Emily’s Top Picks of 2016

10. True/False – T/F is always on my list, and this year the films ‘Between Sisters,’ ‘The Pearl,’ and ‘Jim’ were especially touching. They’ve stuck with me the last few months.

9. Logboat afternoons – I love spending the day with friends and good beer and food watching live music or playing games out in the Logboat Shipyard.

8. My garden – I got a plot in a community garden in my neighborhood this year, and I got to make great food out of the bounty of my land. I feel like a pioneer!

7. Ragtag – Ragtag is a go-to for me – good food, good movies, good beer – and it was so fun to celebrate Ragtag with the ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ screening.

6. Rose Music Hall and The Blue Note – Of course. I think I saw a record number of shows this year, and these two places have begun to feel like home. Joseph, Marc Broussard, Houndmouth, St. Motel, Frank Turner, Kurt Vile! Man, this year was awesome! And I got to interview St. Motel, Kurt Vile, and Frank F’ing Turner for Studio X.

5. Missouri Wine Country – Whether I was sticking to the A-frame at Les Bourgeois or heading out to Augusta or Hermann or more, you can’t go wrong with a weekend with wine!

4. Jimmy Eat World and Andrew McMahon at the Blue Note – probably the best two shows I saw there this year. Both were so full of energy and love! And both filled me with nostalgia and hope.

3. Volunteering more – I had to get my hands into this community this year, and I sure will next year! I did great things with Ronald McDonald House, CMAC’s Head Start, my church’s refugee program, more. These groups make Columbia great!

2. Roots N Blues N BBQ – A very fine year indeed for year 10! I saw Ben Folds and The Avett Brothers from the side stage, met Nathaniel Rateliff by accident backstage, and cried during Jason Isbell while riding the Ferris wheel. Not too shabby for a festival in a park walking distance from my apartment!

1.Bonnaroo – Oh man! This was the best four days. It was my first year, and it was hot and sticky and overwhelming, but I get why people get obsessed. Lizzo was the first show I caught and it was all uphill from there! Sara Watkins, Margaret Glaspy, Jason Isbell (I cried during his show there, too), and FREAKING PEARL JAM! I’d never seen them live before. More tears were cried during that headlining act. The countdown to The Farm is on!