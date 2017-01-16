Win a pair of T/F Busker Band Passes! Register now to win!

BUSKER BAND PASSES

On sale now • $30

The musical heart of T/F has been beating louder every year, and the Busker Band is the way to get in on all our showcases and concerts by 30+ different buskers and bands. It’s great all by itself or as an addition to a Simple pass.

The Busker Band includes:

Admission to all T/F busker showcases and concerts

Admission to Busker’s Last Stand on Sunday night

One, non-transferrable wristband that grants you admission to the events listed above

One movie voucher that can be exchanged for a screening ticket at the box office (starting on Thursday, March 2) or for admission via the Q

If a showcase or concert reaches capacity, admission will be on a space available basis

Does not include admission to screenings, parties, special events, or pre-screening busker performances.

